Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.740-$0.820 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.590. The company issued revenue guidance of $468 million-$474 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Get Orthofix Medical alerts:

OFIX traded up $1.76 on Monday, hitting $42.34. 2,673 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,185. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Orthofix Medical has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The company has a market capitalization of $828.13 million, a PE ratio of -27.05, a PEG ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.12.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 7.11%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orthofix Medical

Orthofix Medical Inc operates as a medical device and biologics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine segment manufactures, distributes, and provides support services for bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion, as well as used as a therapeutic treatment for non-spinal and appendicular fractures.

Featured Article: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Orthofix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthofix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.