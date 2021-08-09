Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Purchases 404 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab makes up 3.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

SCHW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Argus lifted their target price on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.41.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 25,701 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.94, for a total transaction of $1,823,228.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,204 shares of company stock valued at $29,331,835. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SCHW traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.45. 305,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,802,283. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $71.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.84 and a one year high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

