Piscataqua Savings Bank Trims Stock Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Piscataqua Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,069 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 54.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PRU traded up $0.67 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $105.43. 52,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,157,966. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.34. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.16 and a 12 month high of $109.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 7.56%. As a group, analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

