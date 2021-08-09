Perigon Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 611 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up approximately 0.9% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $10,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Moody’s during the first quarter worth $719,086,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in shares of Moody’s by 103.2% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,389,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $414,879,000 after acquiring an additional 705,790 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP lifted its position in Moody’s by 94.6% during the first quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after buying an additional 561,717 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Moody’s by 37.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,257,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,489,000 after acquiring an additional 344,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windacre Partnership LLC grew its stake in Moody’s by 36.0% during the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after buying an additional 294,800 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $406.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.55.

In related news, EVP John J. Goggins sold 4,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.38, for a total value of $1,511,397.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,966,081.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mark Kaye sold 2,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.08, for a total transaction of $759,061.80. Insiders have sold 7,302 shares of company stock valued at $2,432,497 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Monday, hitting $382.49. 10,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 724,470. The company has a fifty day moving average of $363.67. The stock has a market cap of $71.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $253.17 and a 12 month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a net margin of 36.11% and a return on equity of 111.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Read More: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.