Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. raised its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Easterly Government Properties were worth $997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,955 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 86.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 307,443 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,963,000 after purchasing an additional 59,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 696,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,782,000 after purchasing an additional 90,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.69, for a total transaction of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares in the company, valued at $153,685.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $111,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,050.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,000 shares of company stock worth $1,126,640. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DEA traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,575. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.67. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.64 and a fifty-two week high of $25.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The firm had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.82 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

DEA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

