Rothschild Investment Corp IL Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL reduced its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,419 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 28,723 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 89.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,880 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,674 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,588,000. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 9.8% in the second quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,097 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. MKM Partners increased their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist increased their price target on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s stock traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $234.79. 46,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,215. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.54 and a fifty-two week high of $247.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30. The company has a market cap of $175.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 83.98% and a net margin of 31.72%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

