Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC Buys 3,007 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,672,000. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $106.44. 68,515 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,457. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.38.

