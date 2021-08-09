Trust Asset Management LLC Acquires 734 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 12.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,761 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 734 shares during the quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 7,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,677,754 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $359,985,000 after purchasing an additional 17,431 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.0% in the first quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 11.5% in the first quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total transaction of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,922,603.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total transaction of $606,920.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $253.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.30 during trading on Monday, reaching $234.96. 34,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,839,215. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $235.30. The firm has a market cap of $175.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $202.54 and a 1 year high of $247.05.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.