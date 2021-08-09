Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,358 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,424 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,608,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% in the second quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Veriti Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 51.2% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 31,407 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% in the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 191,711 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $22,226,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,982,506 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,505,062,000 after buying an additional 84,274 shares during the period. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total value of $980,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. decreased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.82.

Shares of ABT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $122.19. 10,782 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,609,279. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $98.67 and a twelve month high of $128.54. The stock has a market cap of $216.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.66.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 26.75% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

