Renasant Bank Purchases 3,872 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Renasant Bank increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 109.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,872 shares during the quarter. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the first quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 950.0% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

TIP traded down $0.21 on Monday, reaching $128.76. The company had a trading volume of 116,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,528. The business has a 50 day moving average of $128.30. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $123.51 and a 52-week high of $130.65.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

