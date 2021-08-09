iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) Shares Acquired by Renasant Bank

Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 851 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF makes up about 0.9% of Renasant Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Renasant Bank’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 11,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 29.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

USMV traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,598,649 shares. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1-year low of $47.44 and a 1-year high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.