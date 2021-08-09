Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 7,955 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 109,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,955 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF comprises about 10.4% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF worth $10,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 87.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ESGU traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.53. 10,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,121,205. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.72.

