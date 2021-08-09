American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) is TFG Advisers LLC’s 7th Largest Position

TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up about 2.1% of TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. TFG Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. United Bank lifted its stake in American Tower by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 5,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,269,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $264,000. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 79,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,096,000 after buying an additional 13,033 shares during the last quarter. North American Management Corp lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 60,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,410,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,657,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 1,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.80, for a total value of $384,476.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,402,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,779 shares of company stock worth $2,685,633 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AMT traded down $2.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $279.78. 18,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,958,731. The stock has a market cap of $127.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $197.50 and a 1 year high of $289.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.23.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

