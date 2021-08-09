iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Acquired by Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.

Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $3,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,123,000 after buying an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 77,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,933,000 after buying an additional 30,287 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,420,000 after buying an additional 15,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 4,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Monday, reaching $105.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 682,359 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $104.98. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.21 and a fifty-two week high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.