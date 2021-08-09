21,780 Shares in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) Acquired by Retirement Planning Group

Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,338,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,281.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 230.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VGSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.47. 2,091 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,971. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.48. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $61.36 and a 1-year high of $62.16.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.018 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More: Short Selling – Explanation For Shorting Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.