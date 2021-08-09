Dent One Day Volume Reaches $60.81 Million (DENT)

Dent (CURRENCY:DENT) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. Dent has a market capitalization of $327.12 million and approximately $60.81 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dent coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Dent has traded 33.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00053142 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002484 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014872 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.69 or 0.00829227 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.34 or 0.00105305 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00039992 BTC.

Dent is a coin. It was first traded on July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 coins. Dent’s official website is www.dentwireless.com . The Reddit community for Dent is /r/dentcoin . Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform. “

Buying and Selling Dent

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

