Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Lowered to C$49.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price objective cut by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 25.96% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on PKI. CIBC lifted their target price on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.20.

Shares of PKI stock traded down C$0.61 on Monday, hitting C$38.90. The stock had a trading volume of 356,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Parkland has a twelve month low of C$32.18 and a twelve month high of C$45.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.72. The firm has a market cap of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

