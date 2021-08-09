Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.26 Million

Analysts expect that Trevena, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVN) will report sales of $1.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Trevena’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $660,000.00 and the highest is $1.85 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Trevena will report full year sales of $8.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 million to $13.24 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $27.10 million, with estimates ranging from $16.95 million to $37.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Trevena.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.55 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.31.

TRVN traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.42. 12,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,180,753. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.69. The firm has a market cap of $233.60 million, a PE ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.43. Trevena has a 12-month low of $1.25 and a 12-month high of $3.68.

In other Trevena news, CEO Carrie L. Bourdow bought 56,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.79 per share, for a total transaction of $100,598.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRVN. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Trevena by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 12,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.84% of the company’s stock.

Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute lung injury contributing to acute respiratory distress syndrome and abnormal blood clotting in patients with COVID-19; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

