Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.71 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR) will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Xencor’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.60) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.88). Xencor reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 222.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xencor will report full-year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.55). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.98) to ($2.31). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Xencor.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $1.48. Xencor had a negative net margin of 51.29% and a negative return on equity of 11.11%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Xencor from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Xencor from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Xencor from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.43.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,430,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,507,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $409,389,000 after buying an additional 277,940 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Xencor by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Xencor in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,678,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Xencor by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,213 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XNCR traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,331. Xencor has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $58.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.61.

Xencor, Inc engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

