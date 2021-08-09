Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Standpoint Research

Equities research analysts at Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Standpoint Research’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 53.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on VWAGY. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Volkswagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Volkswagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Volkswagen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

Get Volkswagen alerts:

OTCMKTS VWAGY traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,080,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,332. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.30. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of $15.40 and a 1-year high of $48.72. The company has a market capitalization of $176.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60.

Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter. Volkswagen had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The company had revenue of $81.07 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Volkswagen will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Volkswagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Volkswagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.