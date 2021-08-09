Laurentian Raises Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Price Target to C$21.50

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Laurentian from C$17.00 to C$21.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Uni-Select from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Uni-Select from C$14.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Uni-Select from C$16.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.25.

Get Uni-Select alerts:

Shares of UNS traded up C$1.30 on Monday, reaching C$18.65. 241,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 132,923. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of C$790.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.59. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$5.21 and a 12 month high of C$18.82.

Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$468.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$470.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Uni-Select will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Uni-Select Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-Select and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.