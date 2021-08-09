TD Securities Boosts IBI Group (TSE:IBG) Price Target to C$13.50

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James set a C$14.00 target price on shares of IBI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Laurentian increased their price target on IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on shares of IBI Group from C$12.50 to C$14.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price target on IBI Group to C$13.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, IBI Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.93.

Get IBI Group alerts:

Shares of IBG traded up C$0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 19,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,354. IBI Group has a 52 week low of C$6.00 and a 52 week high of C$11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.56, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$359.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.28.

IBI Group (TSE:IBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$108.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$103.50 million. As a group, research analysts predict that IBI Group will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

IBI Group Company Profile

IBI Group Inc provides various professional services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its professional services include urban design and planning, architecture, civil engineering, transportation engineering, traffic engineering, systems engineering, urban geography, real estate analysis, landscape architecture, communications engineering, software development, and other consulting services.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for IBI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IBI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.