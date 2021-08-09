StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) PT Raised to C$6.50 at Raymond James

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$5.25 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.27% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Cormark increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.25 to C$6.40 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$4.50 to C$5.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

CVE SVI traded down C$0.04 on Monday, reaching C$5.36. The company had a trading volume of 46,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,980. The firm has a market cap of C$1.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.60. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of C$2.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 637.47.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

