Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Hits New 1-Year High at $46.37

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$46.37 and last traded at C$46.23, with a volume of 104529 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$45.79.

A number of research firms have commented on BEI.UN. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT to C$51.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$42.25 to C$43.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.34.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$42.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.29, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.36 billion and a PE ratio of -9.42.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

