Aurubis (NDA) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aurubis (ETR: NDA):

8/9/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €90.00 ($105.88) price target on by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

8/6/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €92.00 ($108.24) price target on by analysts at Nord/LB.

8/6/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €75.00 ($88.24) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

8/5/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €78.20 ($92.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

8/5/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/26/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €80.00 ($94.12) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank.

7/14/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

7/14/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €78.20 ($92.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research.

6/23/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €70.00 ($82.35) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

6/17/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €69.00 ($81.18) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

6/15/2021 – Aurubis was given a new €78.20 ($92.00) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

NDA traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during trading hours on Monday, reaching €76.60 ($90.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,299. Aurubis AG has a fifty-two week low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a fifty-two week high of €87.74 ($103.22). The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of €81.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

