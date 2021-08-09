Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.05 EPS

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $1.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $880.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $771.73 million. The firm’s revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.15) earnings per share.

Shares of Scientific Games stock traded up $5.83 on Monday, reaching $69.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,439. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 2.07. Scientific Games has a 52-week low of $18.02 and a 52-week high of $80.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Union Gaming Research lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $66.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Scientific Games from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Scientific Games from $62.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.36.

Scientific Games Corp. engages in the development of technology-based products and services and associated content. It operates through the following business segments: Gaming, Lottery, and SciPlay, and Digital. The Gaming segment designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a comprehensive portfolio of gaming products and services.

