SL Advisors LLC Has $549,000 Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

SL Advisors LLC lifted its stake in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 85,883 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,563 shares during the quarter. EnLink Midstream comprises 1.4% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Trust Co. of Oklahoma acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in EnLink Midstream during the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 28.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENLC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of EnLink Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James raised shares of EnLink Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.25 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.47.

In other EnLink Midstream news, major shareholder Egypt Holdings Lp Wsip purchased 8,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.78 per share, with a total value of $49,355.42. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.70 per share, for a total transaction of $54,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 40,897 shares of company stock worth $209,686 over the last ninety days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ENLC traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.27. The company had a trading volume of 20,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,453,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 3.55. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a one year low of $2.13 and a one year high of $6.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. EnLink Midstream had a negative net margin of 3.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. Equities research analysts predict that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.12%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 152.00%.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

