Retirement Planning Group Buys 88,845 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Retirement Planning Group boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,156,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,845 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises 13.8% of Retirement Planning Group’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Retirement Planning Group’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $120,551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 22.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $107.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,907. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.40. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $107.29.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

