Presima Inc. Sells 540,100 Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Presima Inc. reduced its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,472,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 540,100 shares during the period. Hudson Pacific Properties makes up approximately 5.9% of Presima Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $40,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in Hudson Pacific Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 526,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,289,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the period. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 24.4% during the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,791,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,743,000 after purchasing an additional 547,724 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 20.9% during the first quarter. Gillson Capital LP now owns 391,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,627,000 after purchasing an additional 67,769 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HPP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.06.

HPP stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $26.88. 8,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,461. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $30.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.45). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 0.14%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

