QV Investors Inc. Purchases New Stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

QV Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OGN. Private Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $24,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,862,000. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $14,024,000. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,080,000. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Organon & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,216,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on OGN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist started coverage on Organon & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.43.

OGN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $28.97. The stock had a trading volume of 57,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,684,262. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.00. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 20th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion.

Organon & Co. Company Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

