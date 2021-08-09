QV Investors Inc. Has $5.08 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,460 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $5,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 21.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. PACCAR has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.08.

NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $80.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,926,333. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $79.97 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

