QV Investors Inc. Has $2.77 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

QV Investors Inc. reduced its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,670 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 14,930 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 24.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Stryker by 60.8% in the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 267 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Stryker by 41.1% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Stryker from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $273.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $284.70.

SYK traded down $4.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $258.35. The company had a trading volume of 39,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,171,732. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $97.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.45, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.98. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $260.17.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 33.92%.

In related news, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 1,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.10, for a total transaction of $292,432.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,183,566.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.