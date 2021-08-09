QV Investors Inc. Has $11.07 Million Position in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS)

QV Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 93.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,362 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,662 shares during the quarter. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in Citrix Systems were worth $11,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 95.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 264 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Citrix Systems by 40.0% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 280 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Citrix Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CTXS shares. Barclays downgraded Citrix Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Citrix Systems from $143.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Citrix Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Citrix Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.63.

Shares of Citrix Systems stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $101.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,325,521. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.11. Citrix Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.66 and a 12 month high of $148.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.29.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cloud computing company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.68. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 237.11% and a net margin of 11.47%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citrix Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.49%.

In other news, CFO Arlen Shenkman sold 935 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $93,761.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,929,247.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David J. Henshall sold 5,859 shares of Citrix Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $686,381.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,504 shares of company stock valued at $1,911,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Citrix Systems, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides workspace, app delivery and security, and professional services worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including Citrix Workspace; Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops; Citrix Content Collaboration, a cloud-based file sharing and storage solution, which provides enterprise-class data services on various corporate and personal mobile devices for businesses; Citrix Endpoint Management for mobility and device management capabilities; Citrix Analytics for Security that assesses the behavior of Citrix Virtual Apps and Desktops, and Citrix Workspace users and applies actions to protect sensitive corporate information; Citrix Analytics for Performance that uses machine learning to quantify user experience; Citrix Secure Workspace Access, which provides an end-to-end solution to implement Zero Trust principles; and Citrix Secure Internet Access, which provides a solution that protects direct internet access for branch and remote workers using unsanctioned apps.

