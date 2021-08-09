Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Shares Purchased by Presima Inc.

Presima Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Equity Residential comprises 0.8% of Presima Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Presima Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $5,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Equity Residential by 0.4% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 34,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 31.9% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 3.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 11.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity Residential by 6.6% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. 76.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, COO Michael L. Manelis sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total value of $808,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Bynoe sold 6,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.96, for a total transaction of $532,933.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,218.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,044 shares of company stock valued at $1,779,700 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Residential from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.07.

Shares of Equity Residential stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.58. 26,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,252,033. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.30 billion, a PE ratio of 43.88, a PEG ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $85.83.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $597.49 million. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Equity Residential will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 73.93%.

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

