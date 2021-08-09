DZ Bank Reiterates €90.00 Price Target for Aurubis (ETR:NDA)

Aurubis (ETR:NDA) has been given a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. DZ Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 17.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Aurubis in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Aurubis in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Aurubis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Warburg Research set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Aurubis in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Aurubis and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aurubis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €77.28 ($90.91).

Shares of NDA stock traded up €0.72 ($0.85) during trading on Monday, reaching €76.60 ($90.12). 398,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 324,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.41, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion and a PE ratio of 5.89. Aurubis has a twelve month low of €54.72 ($64.38) and a twelve month high of €87.74 ($103.22). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €81.41.

Aurubis AG provides non-ferrous metals worldwide. It processes complex metal concentrates, scrap metals, and organic and inorganic metal-bearing recycling materials, and industrial residues to produce metals. The company produces continuous cast, directly cast, and oxygen-free copper rods, as well as various drawn products; a range of materials in round and square cross-sections, and various dimensions under the AURUBIS SHAPES brand; and copper-based architectural products and services for the building and construction industry, such as flat copper sheets, as well as prefabricated systems for facades, roofs, and rainwater systems.

