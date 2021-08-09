First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target Lowered to C$27.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.17% from the stock’s current price.

FM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$36.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$38.50 to C$37.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Eight Capital raised their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$34.65.

TSE:FM traded down C$0.41 on Monday, reaching C$25.92. 777,420 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,370,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$27.20. The stock has a market capitalization of C$17.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.71. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$11.25 and a 12 month high of C$35.07.

In related news, Director Philip K.R. Pascall sold 98,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.40, for a total value of C$2,597,817.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,872,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$155,022,909.10.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

