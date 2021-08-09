ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.97.

Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.70. The company had a trading volume of 102,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.65 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.94.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10. The company had revenue of C$93.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.88 million. Research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.6088381 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

