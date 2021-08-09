ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Increased to C$12.50 by Analysts at TD Securities

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its target price lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$10.00 to C$12.50 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.82% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on ECN. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Monday. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$10.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. CSFB lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.97.
Shares of TSE ECN traded up C$0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$10.70. The company had a trading volume of 102,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.62, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.70. ECN Capital has a twelve month low of C$4.65 and a twelve month high of C$10.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.42. The firm has a market cap of C$2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.94.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
