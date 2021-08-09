CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) Given New C$83.00 Price Target at TD Securities

CCL Industries (TSE:CCL.B) had its price target raised by research analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$83.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 15.37% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$75.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$78.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$77.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$81.00 price objective on shares of CCL Industries in a research report on Friday. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from C$81.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, CCL Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$81.00.

CCL.B traded down C$1.58 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$71.94. 56,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.40. The firm has a market cap of C$12.91 billion and a PE ratio of 23.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$69.00. CCL Industries has a 1-year low of C$46.22 and a 1-year high of C$75.19.

In other news, Senior Officer Lalitha Vaidyanathan sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$68.00, for a total value of C$4,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,418 shares in the company, valued at C$7,440,424. Also, Director Sebastian Rubino sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$69.00, for a total transaction of C$1,393,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 95,258 shares in the company, valued at C$6,572,802. Insiders sold 90,400 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,702 over the last 90 days.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, containers, consumer printable media products, technology driven label solutions, polymer bank note substrates, and specialty films. The company operates through four segments: CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia. The CCL segment offers pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for decorative, instructional, functional, and security applications in the consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer electronic device, and automotive markets.

