Legacy Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UPS. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $3,133,000. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 27,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,663,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 201.8% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,048 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 20,240.0% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 6,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $191.86. 8,204 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,537,799. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $145.59 and a 1 year high of $219.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The company had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.57%.

United Parcel Service announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $261.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

