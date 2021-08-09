Legacy Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in PayPal by 8.0% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 51,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,007,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in PayPal by 6.6% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,120 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $209,000. R. W. Roge & Company Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in PayPal by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 145,682 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,463,000 after acquiring an additional 6,179 shares during the period. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.15, for a total transaction of $2,512,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,219,044.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total transaction of $3,687,538.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 91,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,242 shares of company stock valued at $14,101,189 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PYPL stock traded down $1.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $278.09. The company had a trading volume of 58,905 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,911,540. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $326.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $284.64.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $313.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $241.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.74.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

