Well Done LLC Sells 397 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Well Done LLC trimmed its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 397 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist boosted their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.94.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.80 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.21. The company had a trading volume of 92,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,326,354. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.92. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $121.54 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a market cap of $348.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

