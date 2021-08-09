IFP Advisors Inc Sells 330 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

IFP Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,108 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Visa were worth $8,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $39,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $43,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Visa by 101.8% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 16.2% in the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 345 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $10,160,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,345,532. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $467.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.91.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on V shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Twenty-six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.96.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

