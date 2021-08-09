NAOS Finance Trading 113.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NAOS)

NAOS Finance (CURRENCY:NAOS) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 9th. NAOS Finance has a total market capitalization of $7.21 million and $1.06 million worth of NAOS Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, NAOS Finance has traded 113.8% higher against the dollar. One NAOS Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001784 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00045402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00141332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,831.77 or 0.99877776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $357.03 or 0.00778047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

NAOS Finance Coin Profile

NAOS Finance’s total supply is 210,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,804,863 coins. NAOS Finance’s official Twitter account is @naos_finance

NAOS Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAOS Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAOS Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NAOS Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

