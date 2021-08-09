Analysts Set Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) PT at $219.10

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $218.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday.

In other Global Payments news, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan acquired 2,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.86, for a total value of $96,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,825 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,016,309.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 4,036 shares of company stock worth $699,423. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Global Payments by 57,028.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 31,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after purchasing an additional 31,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $173.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,443. The stock has a market cap of $51.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.84. Global Payments has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Global Payments will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.98%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

