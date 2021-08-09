Centric Swap (CNS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.26 Million

Centric Swap (CURRENCY:CNS) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 9th. Centric Swap has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $241,346.00 worth of Centric Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Centric Swap coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Centric Swap has traded 48% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00045402 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.85 or 0.00141332 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.99 or 0.00145996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,831.77 or 0.99877776 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002635 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $357.03 or 0.00778047 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Centric Swap Coin Profile

Centric Swap’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Swap’s official Twitter account is @JoinCentricApp

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Swap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centric Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

