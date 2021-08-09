The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Sold by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. decreased its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 989,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 75,983 shares during the period. The Bank of Nova Scotia accounts for 3.9% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of The Bank of Nova Scotia worth $64,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,042,189 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,159,000 after acquiring an additional 961,786 shares during the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,444,832 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,379,000 after acquiring an additional 473,964 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 89,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,574,000 after acquiring an additional 32,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 1,818,078 shares of the bank’s stock worth $113,727,000 after acquiring an additional 371,201 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNS has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$82.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$91.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.37.

NYSE BNS traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $63.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,376,833. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.93. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $40.15 and a 52 week high of $68.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.33.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The bank reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.86 billion. The Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 19.62% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from The Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is 34.59%.

Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

