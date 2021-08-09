TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) Holdings Boosted by QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) Inc. (NYSE:TIXT) by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,270,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402,998 shares during the period. TELUS International (Cda) accounts for 2.4% of QV Investors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. QV Investors Inc.’s holdings in TELUS International (Cda) were worth $39,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter worth approximately $280,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $435,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TIXT traded down $0.09 on Monday, hitting $30.71. 1,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 233,416. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.66. TELUS International has a one year low of $26.92 and a one year high of $33.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.56.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.45 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TELUS International will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

TIXT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares set a $40.00 target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of TELUS International (Cda) in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.46.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc provides customer experience and digital business services in Europe, North America, the Asia-Pacific, and the Central America. It offers digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, customer care, technical support, sales growth and retention, and healthcare/patient experience.

