Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renasant Bank grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 13,649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 5,198 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 33,928 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 447,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth $448,000. 51.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Raymond James raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

NYSE XOM traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $57.37. 537,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,407,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.54. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.11 and a fifty-two week high of $64.93. The stock has a market cap of $242.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.95% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

