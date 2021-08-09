Rothschild Investment Corp IL Boosts Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 9.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $3,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 847,239 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 42,574 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 12,215 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 5,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 284,368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,928,000 after acquiring an additional 36,021 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

The Progressive stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,167. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.27. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $84.89 and a one year high of $107.58.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.36). The Progressive had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 12.00%. Analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

PGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Bank of America cut their target price on The Progressive from $127.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, cut their target price on The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.92.

In other news, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 9,126 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.29, for a total transaction of $869,616.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,723,319.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.78, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 365,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,519,432.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,126 shares of company stock worth $7,200,517 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

Featured Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.