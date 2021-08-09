Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) is SL Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

SL Advisors LLC raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,124 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Cheniere Energy accounts for 4.2% of SL Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. SL Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 1,634.7% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,427,520 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $318,826,000 after buying an additional 4,172,294 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 12,295,532 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $885,401,000 after buying an additional 3,275,265 shares during the last quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,486,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $98,181,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 792.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 806,063 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $48,388,000 after acquiring an additional 715,744 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Friday, July 16th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.22.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total value of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNG traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $84.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,301,665. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.09. The stock has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.62. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

